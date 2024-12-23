PM Modi attends Christmas programme hosted by Catholic Bishops' Conference of India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X PM Moid at Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India

Christmas celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre premises in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church, his office said in a release on December 22. This is the first time a Prime Minister will attend such a programme at the Headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, the statement added.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body which works closest with all the Catholics across India.

About Christmas

Jesus is regarded by Christians as the Son of God, whose teachings and sacrifices have influenced the spiritual development of humanity. For Christians, Christmas has great religious and cultural significance. It honours the birth of Jesus Christ, who is thought to have come to earth to save humanity. His teachings placed a strong focus on sacrifice, love, and compassion. Christians hold that the birth of Jesus changed the world, bringing happiness and hope in place of greed and evil.

Christmas is also a time to commemorate the sacrifices made by Jesus, especially his crucifixion and resurrection. Carol singing, religious services, and prayers are used to commemorate these occasions.