'Didi' gets annoyed on 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans but not on those who spew venom against nation: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Haldia Helipad Ground in East Midnapore district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she gets frustrated over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans but doesn't get angry on those who spew venom against the country. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Bengal's Haldia.

Continuing slamming the Trinamool government in Bengal, PM Modi said, "In Bengal, our fight is with TMC but we also need to be careful of their hidden friends. Left, Congress & TMC are involved in match mixing behind the curtains. In Delhi, they meet and discuss politics. In Kerala, Congress and Left have made a deal to loot the state for 5 years each."

"TMC made many back to back fouls including misgovernance, violence, corruption, and attacks on beliefs. People of Bengal are watching and very soon Bengal is going to show 'Ram card' to TMC," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated Bharat Petroleum's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal, built with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and having a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.

ALSO READ | PM Modi launches 'Asom Mala' programme in Assam's Sonitpur to boost road infrastructure

He said that the initiative will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other eastern and north-eastern states of India.

"West Bengal will once again emerge as a key trading destination in the entire eastern region," he said.

The move was taken as an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household.

ALSO READ | Nation prays for everyone's safety there: PM Modi monitoring flood situation in Uttarakhand

Latest India News