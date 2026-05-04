PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters today evening after party's blockbuster performance in Bengal and Assam

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening, with early trends signalling major gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam. The Prime Minister is also expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters as has been the case during previous election victories. Party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni announced the development on X, stating, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM." The National Democratic Alliance was also on track to hold power in Puducherry, according to initial projections.

Saffron wave sweeps the east

In West Bengal, the party appeared to be charting a decisive victory path with leads in 194 constituencies, far ahead of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was trailing at 92 as the counting is still underway. In Assam, the ruling BJP was also firmly in the lead, reinforcing its dominance in the northeast. Meanwhile, a dramatic shift occurred in Tamil Nadu where actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made an unexpected breakthrough, leading in 1110 seats and pushing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to third place.

Kerala election results

In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, the CPM in 29 and the CPI in nine. As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron.

'Victory for PM Modi'

Exuding confidence about forming the next government in West Bengal, BJP leaders said people of the state have voted for change and in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the BJP will form the next government in the state. Adhikari is seeking a re-election from Nandigram and taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. "BJP will form the government. People have given the BJP a clear mandate," Adhikari told reporters.

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