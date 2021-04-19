Army hospitals to be opened for public in Madhya Pradesh as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc

Image Source : PTI The Prime Minister told that the centre will provide oxygen, Remedisvir injection, other adequate health facilities to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the Centre will provide all Covid-19 related support to flatten the curve. Chouhan today discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state with PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Prime Minister told Chouhan that the Centre will provide oxygen, Remedisvir injection and other relates support to the state. Singh assured the Madhya Pradesh CM that Army hospitals in the state will be opened for the public. Senior army officers are slated to meet the CM today to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will address the district collectors today afternoon as the second wave of pandemic has gripped state. Earlier on Sunday, the landlocked state reported 12,248 fresh cases while .. lost their lives.

Chouhan had earlier said that the government is taking measures to ramp up medical infrastructure including beds for Covid019 patients.

"There is no shortage of oxygen. Its supply is more than the demand. We have received 4,000 injections of Remdesivir (the key anti-viral drug) and would be getting 5,000 more today. Their supply would be regular," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

