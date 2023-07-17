'Very inspiring click’: PM Modi applauds Sitharaman’s picture with IMF’s Gita Gopinath, US' Treasury Secy

Follow us on Image Source : @NSITHARAMAN/TWITTER The picture featured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded an "influential picture" shared by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wherein she could be seen with some of the most preeminent ladies around the world.

The picture was captured during the gala dinner event featuring the first Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Indian origin Gita Gopinath, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

Meanwhile, calling the picture "very inspiring", the Indian Prime Minister underscored the critical role played by women in shaping the future of the world. "Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world's future," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Why top brass are there in India?

It is worth mentioning India is currently holding meetings of G20 and currently top IMF officials and other leaders are in Gujrat's Gandhinagar to attend the meeting of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting.

Meanwhile, speaking at a conference today, Yellen said that Washington appreciates India's leadership during its G20 Presidency and New Delhi's demonstrated leadership on debt issues. Yellen said, as the world is looking forward to the G20 to make progress on key challenges like climate change and pandemics, both countries would take significant, concrete steps forward in meetings ahead.

US vows to cooperate India on key challenges like climate change

"The United States has appreciated India’s leadership during its G20 presidency, and we will continue our close cooperation. The world is looking to the G20 to make progress on key challenges like climate change and pandemics as part of our work to strengthen the global economy and support developing countries. I am hopeful we can take significant concrete steps forward in our meetings," news agency ANI quoted Yellen as saying while addressing a press conference earlier today in Gandhinagar.

Speaking on the Multilateral Development Banks (MDB), Yellen said, "I appreciate India’s demonstrated leadership on debt issues as G20 president, including your support for G20 efforts to improve the multilateral debt restructuring process. I also welcome India’s focus on advancing the evolution of the multilateral development banks, or MDBs," adding that it is very important to use meetings like this to strengthen the coalition of shareholders that are working to bring reforms with respect to the MDBs’ vision.

