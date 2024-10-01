Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi appeals people to vote in J-K third phase elections: 'Make festival of democracy a success'

PM Modi appeals people to vote in J-K third phase elections: 'Make festival of democracy a success'

The PM also urged first time voters and women masses to come forward in large numbers and vote in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 7:59 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : AP PM Modi

As Jammu and Kashmir went on to exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to come forward to make the festival of democracy a success. Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates. The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.

"Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X. "I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers," the prime minister said.

'Cast a historic vote'

Union Minister Amit Shah also appealed people to vote and said, "Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the last phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir."

The assembly segments in the region going to the polls are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore, and Wagoora-Kreeri (Baramulla district), Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab, and Langate (Kupwara district), and Bandipora, Sonawari, and Gurez (Bandipora district). A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments. Voting also began in 24 assembly constituencies in the Jammu region, including in Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua districts.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement