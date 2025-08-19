PM Modi appealed to all parties for unanimous election of CP Radhakrishnan as VP: Rijiju PM Modi appealed to all parties, including Opposition, for unanimous election of C P Radhakrishnan as vice president: Kiren Rijiju.

New Delhi:

After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, for the unanimous election of CP Radharkrishnan.

"...NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential election, CP Radhakrishnan was introduced in the meeting. The floor leaders, MPs of the NDA, warmly welcomed CP Radhakrishnan ji, congratulated him and thanked the Prime Minister. His introduction was given by Prime Minister Modi in the meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party. Along with the introduction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that the entire party and all the MPs of the parties should come together and unanimously support the candidate decided by the NDA for the Vice Presidential election. CP Radhakrishnan is a very good name for the post of Vice President. Everyone has accepted this. There is no controversy in his life, no corruption, no stain, he has lived a very simple life and has only worked for the society and the country. If such a person becomes the Vice President of the country, it will be a matter of great happiness for the country...Rajnath Singh is also talking to everyone and we want that we all together support Radhakrishnan unanimously in the election of the Vice President and it will be very useful for our democracy, for our country and also in running the Rajya Sabha..."