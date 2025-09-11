PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 cr for rain-ravaged Uttarakhand; damaged houses to be rebuilt under PMAY PM Modi also met with affected families, expressing his heartfelt condolences for their loss. He also engaged with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other disaster relief volunteers.

Dehradun:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Uttarakhand to review the disaster situation in the rain-ravaged state. He was received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun airport. Upon arrival, PM Modi chaired a review meeting on relief and rescue operations following recent floods and landslides in the region.

During his visit, PM Modi announced an immediate financial assistance package of Rs 1,200 crore to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts in Uttarakhand.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

As part of the relief measures, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, while those injured in the calamity will receive Rs 50,000 each. Special support will be extended to children orphaned by the disaster under the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring comprehensive care and assistance.

PM Modi also met with affected families, expressing his heartfelt condolences for their loss. He also engaged with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other disaster relief volunteers, commending their dedication and efforts in managing the crisis.

Centre to assist in building damaged roads, houses and schools

In addition to immediate relief, the Centre announced a special reconstruction project under the PM Awas Yojana aimed at rebuilding houses damaged by the floods and landslides. The government will also provide full support for the restoration of critical infrastructure, including roads, schools and other public facilities.

Central teams have been deployed to assess the full extent of the damage, with further assistance to be announced based on their findings.

CM Dhami hails assistance

CM Dhami hailed PM Modi for the assistance to the rain-affected state during the time of crisis.

“Under the capable leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister ji, our double-engine government is fully committed at every level to the relief, rehabilitation, and secure future of the disaster-affected people of the state. On behalf of all the people of the state, heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister ji for the invaluable support provided in this difficult hour of disaster,” he posted on X.