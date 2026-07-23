PM Modi announces fast-track courts for NEET paper leak case: What are they and how do they work?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government will set up fast-track courts to deliver speedy trials and strict punishment in cases involving examination paper leaks. Taking to X, he said nothing matters more than the welfare and future of the country's youth, and directed authorities to take all necessary steps in this direction. The move comes as anger continues to build over the NEET paper leak row, with growing calls for harsher action against those responsible for compromising competitive exams.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said.

The announcement comes amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties’ demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What are 'Fast-Track Courts'?

Fast-Track Courts are special courts set up to speed up trials and clear cases that would otherwise take years in India's regular judicial system. They're typically reserved for serious or time-sensitive matters, crimes involving women and children, sexual assault cases, and now, paper leak cases, and are designed to bypass the usual delays that slow down the courts.

Unlike regular courts, which handle a broad mix of cases and carry heavy, growing backlogs, Fast-Track Courts are assigned a narrow category of cases and nothing else. This focus helps them move faster. Regular courts often hear matters in stages spread across months or years, while Fast-Track Courts are expected to run trials with minimal gaps, sometimes examining all witnesses within a single continuous hearing.

How are they different from regular courts?

These courts also aren't part of a separate permanent structure. They're usually created by state governments in consultation with their High Courts, often using existing or retired judges, and are expected to meet defined case targets, something regular courts don't operate under. Funding comes through a mix of central schemes and state allocations, with their numbers growing over the years to tackle India's backlog of pending cases.

Will new courts be created for paper leak cases?

According to PM Modi's announcement, fast-track courts will be set up specifically for paper leak offences, with the operational details still awaited. The government has a few options on the table: designating existing district courts as fast-track courts for these cases, setting up dedicated fast-track courts in states seeing a high volume of examination-related offences, or assigning specific judges to handle only these cases.

How will this impact future paper leak cases?

Paper leak investigations tend to be complicated, involving multiple accused, organised crime networks, digital evidence, financial transactions, inter-state conspiracies, and hundreds of witnesses. Even once investigations wrap up, trials in regular courts can drag on for years simply because of case backlogs.

Fast-track courts will change that by prioritising paper leak prosecutions, cutting down the wait before trials begin, holding hearings continuously, limiting unnecessary adjournments, and delivering faster verdicts. It is important to note that this marks the government's strongest legal response yet to the paper leak issue, particularly after the nationwide anger sparked by the NEET controversy.

While fast-track courts can't guarantee instant convictions, they're designed to make sure such cases get heard sooner, decided faster, and send a much stronger warning than the usual criminal process would.

What are the challenges ahead?

Legal experts point out that a court can only move as fast as the investigation feeding it. Paper leak syndicates typically operate across multiple states, relying on encrypted messaging apps and local middlemen to stay hidden, which makes building a case far harder than in a typical criminal matter. If the police and CBI take months to file charge sheets, having a fast-track court ready to hear the case on day one won't count for much.

There's also the question of judges and infrastructure. Fast-track courts are only as effective as the people running them, and many existing ones across the country already face shortages of dedicated judges, forcing states to rely on regular sessions judges taking on the extra caseload alongside their own.

Paper leak cases also often involve hundreds of witnesses and digital evidence that needs forensic verification, which takes time regardless of how quickly a court is willing to hear a matter. Speeding up the trial doesn't necessarily speed up the evidence-gathering that has to happen before it.

Also Read:

'You harmed the future of youth the most': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi