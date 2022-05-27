PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit home state over weekend with eye on Gujarat election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Gujarat over weekend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat over the weekend where they will participate in public functions.

On Saturday, PM Modi will inaugurate a multispeciality hospital built by the Shree Patel Sewa Samaj at Atkot village in Jasdan tehsil of Rajkot district. The 200-bed KD Parwadia Multispeciality Hospital, located on Rajkot-Bhavnagar Highway, has been built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, said its managing trustee Dr Bharat Boghara.

"We will provide free treatment to those having Ayushman Bharat and other cards issued by the government," said Boghara, who is also vice president of the Gujarat BJP. The Prime Minister would also address a rally on the occasion.

In the evening, PM Modi will attend 'Sahkar Sammelan' in Gandhinagar and address nearly 10,000 elected representatives of various cooperative bodies.

Amit Shah's itinerary

Shah will visit the Dwarkadheesh temple at Dwarka on Saturday morning and then meet trainees at the Coastal Police Academy near Dwarka town. The Union Home Minister would later attend the Sahakar Sammelan in Gandhinagar later in the evening.

On Sunday, Shah, who is also the union cooperative minister, would attend an event organised by Panchamrut Dairy and address a gathering at Godhra in Panchmahal district. Later, he will visit Nadiad town in Kheda district to dedicate 57 residential and non-residential buildings built across the state for the police department by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation.

In the evening, Shah will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. He will also watch the IPL's final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in the evening.

Notably, the BJP-ruled state would be facing Assembly elections by the end of this year.

READ MORE: Gujarat election: Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel likely to make political debut

Latest India News