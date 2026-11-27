Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin will lead the party’s campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections in five states, as the BJP prepares to deploy its central leadership and state-level leaders to mount an aggressive poll campaign.

The upcoming election season, covering 690 Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, is being viewed by several political observers as a semi-final to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, primarily because of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

While the BJP will put all its might at stake to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, it has already brought back its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to wrest power again in Punjab.

Besides Modi, the party’s biggest star campaigner in any election, other key central leaders it will depend on include Shah and Nabin, PTI reported.

The 690 Assembly seats scheduled to go to polls in early 2027 include 403 in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa.

The party has convened a special meeting of its national office-bearers on November 27-28 to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, organisational strengthening and campaign strategy.

The meeting, which is also being attended by the Prime Minister, will be the first structured gathering of the BJP’s newly appointed national office-bearers.

BJP’s political journey in poll-bound states

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP returned to power in 2017 under Yogi Adityanath and retained power in 2022.

In Uttarakhand, the party formed the government in 2017 and returned to power in 2022, with Pushkar Singh Dhami leading the government.

In Goa, the BJP has been in power since 2012, with Pramod Sawant currently heading the government.

Manipur saw the BJP form its first government in 2017 and return to power in 2022. Following a period of President’s Rule amid ethnic violence, the party returned to government in February 2026 under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

Punjab's political landscape

The BJP, which contested the 2022 Assembly elections on its own after its long-standing alliance with the SAD ended over three central farm laws in 2020, has renewed its ties with the regional party ahead of the 2027 polls.

The BJP-SAD alliance is yet to release its joint manifesto.

At the national level, Modi remains the BJP’s principal campaign face, while Shah is central to election strategy and political management.

Nabin is overseeing coordination between the central leadership and state units, with BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh handling organisational matters.

In Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath will be at the forefront of the campaign, with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among the key state leaders. National general secretary Vinod Tawde is the party’s state in-charge.

In Punjab, state unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state in-charge Satish Poonia are among the prominent faces. Leaders from its ally SAD, including its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, will be equally important in the Punjab campaign, as the BJP has already described the Akali Dal as the “elder brother” in the state.

Dhami is leading the party’s campaign in Uttarakhand, with senior leader Ram Madhav overseeing organisational preparations. Various MPs from the state, the most important being its Garhwal MP and the party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, will also play key roles as the party tries to keep Congress at bay in the state.

In Goa, Sawant is the party’s principal state face, while former Union minister Bharati Pawar is the state in-charge.

Chief Minister Yumnam Singh and state in-charge Rajdeep Roy are among the key figures in Manipur.

With PTI inputs

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