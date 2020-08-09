PM Modi, Amit Shah condole loss of lives in fire incident at COVID facility in Vijaywada

Image Source : ANI PM Modi, Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in fire incident at COVID facility in Vijaywada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada.

He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help. Seven COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada.

"Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted. "Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said.

Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives due to the tragic incident.

"Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured," Shah Tweeted.

Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2020

As many as seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted to a COVID-19 care facility. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told news agency PTI that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage