PM Modi, Amit Shah call on President Murmu amid political gridlock and looming VP election Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The reasons for the meetings were not disclosed, but they come amid significant political developments.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The reasons for the back-to-back meetings were not officially disclosed. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” This was PM Modi’s first meeting with President Murmu since his recent visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives.

Hours later, another post said, “Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” Amit Shah also shared a photo of his meeting with the President on his official X handle, writing, “Called on Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” However, there was no statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) regarding the meeting.

The meetings come amid a continuing deadlock in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections. Aside from discussions on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has witnessed minimal legislative activity since the Monsoon Session began on July 21.

Last week, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur by another six months. The Rajya Sabha is yet to take up the motion. President's Rule was imposed in the northeastern state on February 13.

The Prime Minister's meeting with the President also comes days after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports, along with unspecified penalties over India’s procurement of Russian military equipment and crude oil.

Additionally, the meetings follow Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation on July 21, citing health reasons. The Vice President also serves as the Rajya Sabha chairperson. The Election Commission has scheduled the Vice Presidential election for September 9. The electoral college comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the entire Lok Sabha membership.

(With PTI inputs)