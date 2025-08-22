PM Modi alleges TMC, Congress support infiltrators, calls for change in leadership in Bengal PM Modi called for a leadership change, emphasising the need for self-reliance, improved security, and infrastructure growth to ensure the state's progress.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large public gathering in Kolkata, where he spoke about a variety of crucial issues concerning the development of West Bengal. From the rise of crime to corruption, and the need to address the issue of infiltrators, PM Modi made it clear that the TMC government is obstructing the state's progress. He called for a change in leadership and emphasized the importance of the BJP in West Bengal's future.

PM Modi alleges TMC, Congress support infiltrators

Prime Minister Modi launched a sharp attack on both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress for their alleged appeasement of infiltrators. He claimed that these parties are prioritising political gains over national security and the welfare of the people. "The infiltration problem in Bengal has been ignored for too long, and the people are suffering as a result," he said. Modi further emphasised that the changing demography of Bengal due to infiltrators poses a significant challenge to the region's stability. He stressed that a change in leadership was necessary to ensure that Bengal is free from such influences and to ensure the state’s growth and safety.

TMC ministers in jail but unwilling to resign

PM Modi also criticized the TMC government for its failure to address rising atrocities against women, escalating crime, and widespread corruption in West Bengal. He pointed out that despite being jailed on corruption charges, two TMC ministers were unwilling to step down, highlighting the extent of the corruption within the state. Modi emphasized that as long as the TMC remains in power, the state's development will be hindered, and real change can only be achieved by removing the party from power. He called for corrupt individuals to be jailed, not allowed to hold positions of authority.

TMC's impact on Bengal's development

Modi didn't hold back in criticising the current state of governance under the TMC. He alleged that the West Bengal government had misused central funds intended for the state's development. "The money sent by the Centre for the welfare of women and the poor is being looted by TMC cadres. This is a betrayal of the people of Bengal," Modi remarked. He claimed that the TMC government was not interested in real progress, and under its rule, West Bengal would never see any substantial development.

Call for change in leadership

PM Modi reiterated that the real change in Bengal could only come when the TMC was removed from power. He said that corruption, crime, and the rising atrocities against women had become the hallmark of Mamata Banerjee’s government. "Until TMC is in power, there will be no development in Bengal," he added, urging the people of Bengal to support the BJP for a better, corruption-free future.

The need for Atmanirbharta and self-reliance in West Bengal

During his address, PM Modi also emphasised the significance of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in achieving national progress. He drew attention to the country's increasing defence capabilities, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, which was powered by "Made in India" weapons. "We must free our country from dependence on others. The progress of India lies in self-reliance," he said, drawing applause from the crowd. He highlighted that India’s security had been greatly enhanced by the strength of the Indian Army and the technological advancement in indigenous defense systems.

Development initiatives and metro Expansion

On a positive note, PM Modi also discussed the government's focus on improving infrastructure in West Bengal. He hailed the completion of several highway projects and the upcoming completion of many more, noting that these will significantly enhance connectivity in the state. Modi also spoke about the expansion of Kolkata's metro network, with the addition of new stations and routes. He pointed out that this would not only ease the daily commute for people but also make the city more accessible and connected. "From a metro network of 250 km in 2014, today we have over 1000 km of metro network across India, and Kolkata is benefiting from this expansion," Modi said.