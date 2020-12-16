PM Modi to be chief guest at Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations on Dec 22

Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi will attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations via video conference, the varsity has informed in an official statement. The celebrations will take place on December 22 (Tuesday).

Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, it said.

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

(With inputs from PTI)

