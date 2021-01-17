Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail project Phase-2, Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday, January 18. He will attend the event via video conferencing where Gujarat Governor, Union Home Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister will be present. The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

About Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kms long with two corridors.

Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kms long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir.

Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kms long and is from GNLU to GIFT City.

The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

About Surat Metro Rail Project

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 kms long and comprises two corridors.

Corridor-1 is 21.61 kms long and is from Sarthana to Dream City.

Corridor-2 is 18.74 kms long and is from Bhesan to Saroli.

The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores.

On Sunday, Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat. These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity. The prime minister also inaugurated the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line, Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

He asserted that Kevadiya is no longer just a small block in some remote area, and said it has come up as a one of the biggest tourist destination of the world. Modi informed that the Statue of Unity is attracting more tourists than even Statue of Liberty. More than 50 lakh visitors have come to see the Statue of Unity after it was dedicated to the nation and it is catching on after staying closed during the Corona months. It is estimated, as the connectivity improves, about one lakh visitors per day are expected in Kevadiya.

