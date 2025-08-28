PM Modi ahead of visit to Japan and China: 'Trip will build cooperation in regional peace and security' PM Modi said at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, he is embarking on a two-day visit to Japan for the 15th Annual Summit.

PM Modi ahead of his visit to Japan and China issued a departure note on Thursday and said his trip will build cooperation in regional peace and security. “I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development,” he said.

“During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years. We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilisational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples,” he said.

He said from Japan, he will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

“India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges. India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation. I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit,” he said.

PM Modi will visit Japan from August 29 to 30, and then depart for China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

During the summit, both Prime Ministers will conduct an in-depth review of their ties, take stock of progress over the last few years across multiple domains, and, as usual, exchange views on regional and global issues of importance.

The summit will be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives in order to build greater resilience in the relationship and to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges. The program includes a visit outside Tokyo, which will again be something to look forward to for the two leaders.

The visit also includes interactions of PM Modi with several other political leaders from Japan, as well as with Friends of India in Japan. PM Modi will also participate in a business leaders' forum with captains of the Japanese and Indian industry.

These interactions are aimed at deepening the very important trade, investment and technology relationship between the two countries. This visit marks Modi's first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years and his first annual summit with Ishiba.

PM Modi last visited for the Annual Summit in 2018. Since then, he has visited Japan, but that has been for multilateral engagements and other ceremonial events. So, this will be a visit that will be fully dedicated to the bilateral agenda between India and Japan.

