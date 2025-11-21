PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit in South Africa: 'Will present India's perspective in line with our vision' G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi said the G20 Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues and the theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the first G20 summit being held in Africa and said he will present ‘India's perspective in line with our vision’. During his stay in Johannesburg, PM Modi will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20. “I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and 'One earth, One Family and One future’,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

Various global issues will be discussed: PM Modi

"Will be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit," PM Modi posted on X.

On the margins of the summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit there.

Notably, PM Modi is visiting South Africa from November 22-23 at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit under South Africa’s Presidency.

"This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20," PM Modi said in his statement.

G20 Summit theme: Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability

The G20 Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues. The theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he said.

"I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit," PM Modi said.

"During the visit, I also look forward to my interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India," he added.

PM Modi expected to speak in all three sessions of G20 Summit

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in all three sessions of the Summit. The three sessions of the Summit include "Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies, the role of trade, financing for development and the debt burden".

The other two sessions are "A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems"; and "A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals, Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence".

Know all about G20 members

G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population, according to the website of the G20. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US, the European Union, and the African Union.

Also Read:

PM Modi to attend G20 Summit in South Africa from November 21, bilateral meetings on agenda