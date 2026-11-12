'Achieving the goal of a developed India is not impossible': PM Modi at Deepawali Milan Samaroh at BJP HQs

New Delhi:

The BJP-led government has made a deadline to make India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, PM Narendra Modi said at a Deepawali Milan Samaroh at BJP Headquaters in New Delhi. Addressing the Deepawali Milan Samaroh, PM Modi said, "Today, our country is also working toward a deadline. That deadline is...the year 2047. The dream of making our country developed has been with us since independence. But now this dream has a set date: 2047! That means we must work together to make India a developed nation before we complete 100 years of independence."

The prime minister believed that achieving the goal of a developed India is not impossible. "Just think about all that India has accomplished in recent years. Who would have thought that India would make history by landing near the Moon’s south pole? Who would have thought that India would become the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer?

Who would have thought that the world’s highest railway arch bridge would be built over the Chenab River? In just 12 years, India has increased its solar generation capacity more than 50-fold. In just 12 years, India has built the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem," he said.

Praising the role played by journalists in country's development, PM Modi said, "Festive season is a time when everyone tries to spend time at home, with their families and loved ones. But your schedule is such that you are constantly rushing around for breaking news. Amid all that business, you all came to this non-breaking news event. I am very grateful to all of you."

"When people go from being reporters to editors, their role in the media house naturally changes. The same kind of change came about in my responsibilities after I entered government. Last month marked 25 years since I became Head of the Government. And I still remember— I don’t know what power you have that keeps troubling us here. No one knew; only the two or three people at the top of the party knew," PM said.

"From press releases to Instagram reels, I have witnessed a long journey of media and media engagement," he added.

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