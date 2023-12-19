PM Modi addresses participants of Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi addressed the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023 via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the participants of the 'Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2023' via video conferencing. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed happiness about the dedication of the young generation to provide solutions for the problems of the country. He reiterated the success of previous hackathons. Startups and solutions that came out of the previous hackathons are helping both the government and society.

Recalling the mantra of 21st century India i.e. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan, PM Modi said that every Indian is forsaking the inertia of the status quo. Mentioning India’s rise as the third largest economy the Prime Minister talked about India's UPI success, and vaccine success during the pandemic.

PM Modi stresses on current time period

Addressing the young innovators and domain experts, PM Modi reiterated the importance of the current time period that will decide the direction of the next one thousand years. PM Modi also asked them to understand the uniqueness of the current time as many factors have come together, such as India being one of the youngest countries in the world, its talent pool, stable and strong government, booming economy and unprecedented emphasis on science and technology.

“Technology has become a big part of our lives today”, the Prime Minister stressed. He also emphasised the role of young innovators and pointed out that an upgraded version of technology comes up just when one starts getting used to it.

PM Modi on common goal of self-reliant India

The Prime Minister reiterated that the next 25 years of India’s Amrit Kaal will be a defining period for the young innovators. He underlined the common goal of a self-reliant India and stated the objective of not importing any new and being dependent on other nations. Giving the example of defence sector which is working towards self-reliance, he pointed out that India is forced to import some defence technologies.

In addition, PM Modi also stressed the need for self-reliance in semiconductor and chip technology. PM Modi also highlighted India’s high aspirations in the quantum technology and hydrogen energy sectors. He said that the government is giving special emphasis to all such sectors by creating a modern ecosystem of the 21st century, but its success depends on the success of the youth.

What did PM say to young innovators?

PM Modi told the young innovators that “the world is confident that in India it will find low-cost, quality, sustainable and scalable solutions to global challenges. Our Chandrayaan mission has increased the expectations of the world manifold” and asked them to innovate accordingly. Explaining the goal of Hackathong the Prime Minister stated “The aim of Smart India Hackathon is to solve the country's problems and create employment through solutions. Through Smart India Hackathon, the youth power of the country is extracting the Amrit of solutions for developed India.”

Expressing trust in the youth power of the nation, the Prime Minister asked them to keep the resolution of Viksit Bharat in mind while finding a solution to any problem. “Whatever you do, may it be the best. You have to do such work that the world follows you” PM Modi concluded.

