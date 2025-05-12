Operation Sindoor is not just a mission, it's a message, says PM Modi | Top Quotes PM Modi, in a powerful national address, declared Operation Sindoor a decisive new doctrine in India's fight against terrorism and its state sponsors.

New Delhi:

In a historic and impassioned address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, declaring it a turning point in India’s fight against terrorism and a resolute message to its perpetrators and their sponsors. His speech was marked by powerful rhetoric, emotional appeals, and a stark warning to adversaries.

Referring to the recent counter-terrorist strikes on Pakistani soil, Modi said:

“Indian armed forces attacked the terrorist sites in Pakistan. Terrorists wouldn't have dreamed that India would take such big steps... When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorists, but their courage was thrashed.”

The Prime Minister emphasised the deep emotional and symbolic roots of the operation’s name:

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. Operation Sindoor is an unbroken pledge of justice.”

“Enemy has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from forehead of our women; Operation Sindoor was not just a name.”

“'Aatankiyo ne hamari behano ka Sindoor ujada tha isliye Bharat ne aatank ke headquarters ujaad diye' (Terrorists desecrated the sindoor of our sisters, so India destroyed the headquarters of terror).”

He further dedicated the valour of the Indian forces to the women of India:

“I dedicate this bravery of armed forces to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country.”

“Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country.”

PM Modi described the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where civilians were targeted based on their religion, as the turning point that ignited national outrage:

“On 22 April, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion...”

The Prime Minister made clear that India would no longer tolerate threats, including nuclear posturing:

“No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore.”

“Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms.”

He exposed what he called Pakistan’s “dirty truth”:

“The world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism.”

The operation, he said, had revealed India’s strength and restraint:

“We have seen the country's capabilities and self-restraint in the last few days. First of all, I would like to salute our armed forces, intelligence and our scientists on behalf of every citizen.”

“I want to congratulate and salute our security forces.”

On the broader implications of Operation Sindoor, Modi stated:

“Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn.”

“We will not see separately terrorists and their state sponsors.”

In a final assertion of India's strategic shift, he concluded:

“We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behno, betiyo ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai'.”

“Pakistan ki tayyari seema par vaar ki thi lekin Bharat ne Pakistan ke seene par vaar kar diya.”

With over 100 terrorists reported killed in the strikes, Modi declared the mission a resounding success:

“On May 7, the whole world saw our resolve turn into action.”

As India and the world take stock of the seismic implications of this offensive, one thing is clear from the Prime Minister’s address: Operation Sindoor is not only a military mission—it is a message.