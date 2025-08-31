PM Modi expresses anguish over devastation amid monsoon fury in 125th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' In the 124th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his pride in India's advancing accomplishments across various sectors, including space exploration, science, sports and culture.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish over devastation caused by floods, landslides triggered by incessant rains across the country. He expressed pain over loss of lives and infrastructure during the natural calamity.

"In this Monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country. In the last few weeks we have witnessed massive havoc caused by floods and landslides. Homes torn apart, fields submerged, entire families destroyed. The relentless surge of water swept away bridges-roads got washed away, and people's lives were in danger. These incidents have saddened every Indian. The pain of the families who lost their loved ones is shared by all of us," PM Modi said.

PM Modi hailed the efforts of NDRF, SDRF and security forces during the rescue operation amid mayhem during landslides and cloudbursts. He also appreciated the efforts of local people and social workers for their efforts in the times of crisis.

"Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF-SDRF personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up relief work with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance. During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters and the injured were airlifted. Armed Forces came forward to help in times of disaster. Local people, social workers, doctors, administration - everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who prioritized humanity in these difficult times," he said.