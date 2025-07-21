PM Modi ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Red corridors' are transforming into 'green growth zones' PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session, said the world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. “These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing,” he said.

PM Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and said under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes.

At the beginning of the Monsoon session, PM Modi said, "Today, our security forces with a new self-confidence and resolve to end naxalism are progressing forward. Many districts are free of naxalism today. We are proud that the Indian constitution is emerging victorious against naxalism. The 'red corridors' are transforming into 'green growth zones'."

PM Modi added, “In the economic sector, when you all gave us the responsibility in 2014, the country was going through the stage of Fragile Five. Before 2014, we were at number ten in the global economy. Today, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards becoming the third-largest economy of the world..."

PM Modi says peace and progress marked this decade

PM Modi said there was a time in the country before 2014 when the inflation rate was in double digits. “Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country. 25 crore poor people have come out of poverty, which is being appreciated by many institutions of the world," he said.

PM Modi lauds MPs of multi-party delegation

PM Modi also lauded the MPs of multi-party delegation, their parties for visit abroad, and said they created a positive atmosphere. He urged the MPs, different parties to send out a message of unity as he speaks of armed forces' valour.

"The country has seen the power of unity. So all the MPs in the House, give it strength, take it forward and I will definitely say that every political party has its own agenda, its own role, but I accept this reality that 'Dal hit mein mat bhale na mile lekin desh hit mein mann jarur mile',” he said.

PM Modi further said, "The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world. Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties, went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world. I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest and this has created a positive atmosphere in the country..."

