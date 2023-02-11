PM Modi addresses Indian Association of Physiotherapists, explains their vital role in healthcare system

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi addresses Indian Association of Physiotherapists, explains their vital role in the healthcare system

PM Modi on physiotherapists: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, highlighted the role of physiotherapists in strengthening India's healthcare system, and said they can play a vital role in the rehabilitation of the injured.

In his virtual address to the Indian Association of Physiotherapists National Conference in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister underscored the need for telemedicine to be widely accessible so that those affected by disasters can immediately access assistance.

He further emphasised the importance of physiotherapists, saying they serve as a symbol of hope, resilience and recovery for people. According to PM Modi, physiotherapists can be crucial in helping the afflicted recover from severe disasters.

PM Modi refers to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

"All of you should also develop methods of consulting through video. Just like in Turkey which has been hit by a large earthquake, a large number of physiotherapists are needed after such a disaster. In such a situation, you can help a lot through mobiles," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of all physiotherapists on World Physiotherapist Day, noting that they are crucial to safeguarding people's health. He also promised that his administration will keep working to popularise and advance the modernization of physiotherapy.

"Earlier, there used to be family doctors, now there are family physiotherapists also. I urge you all to educate people about the right exercise, the right posture and the right habits for keeping themselves fit. Physiotherapists emerge as a symbol of hope, resilience and recovery for people. physiotherapists," the PM said.

With the rising number of elderly in the country, their healthcare has become more challenging, the PM said. In today's time, he said the academic papers and presentations associated with physiotherapists will prove useful to the whole world.

Your goal is to make people self-reliant" PM Modi to physiotherapists

This will help display the skills of Indian physiotherapists to the world, the Prime Minister stressed. He said, "The best physiotherapist is the one who is not needed by the patient again and again. Your goal is to make people self-reliant. Today, when the country is moving towards self-reliance, you can understand why this is necessary."

The PM said if physiotherapy combines with Yoga then the efficiency of a person increases manifold. "It is my experience that if a physiotherapist also knows Yoga his power becomes manifold. If you know Yoga along with physiotherapy, then your efficiency will increase a lot," he said.

He said like physiotherapy, consistency and conviction are essential for the development of the country. Along with Khelo India Movement, PM said the Fit India movement has also progressed in India. He said it is necessary to adopt the right approach toward fitness. "You can do it through articles and lectures; and my youth friends can also do it through 'reels'," the Prime Minister added.

(With ANI inputs)

