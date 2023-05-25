PM Modi addresses gathering at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding three-nation visit | 10 POINTS

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/TWITTER PM Modi addresses gathering at Palam airport

PM Modi at Delhi airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. PM Modi was received by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi and other party leaders. He was garlanded by JP Nadda on his arrival at Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit. PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome as people chanted 'Modi-Modi' upon his arrival in Delhi. Thousands of people gathered to listen to PM Modi as he spoke about India's place in the world and how the country is being widely respected. The Prime Minister greeted BJP workers and supporters gathered outside Palam airport to welcome him.

Here is what PM Modi said on arrival from three-nation visit:

Addressing the people gathered at Delhi's Palam airport, the Prime Minister said that he used every available time in the best possible way for the good of the country. “Whatever time I could avail while my this 3-day travel, I utilised it in the best possible way for the good of the nation, for taking the best possible decisions for the nation. All the leaders I met..all the personalities I talked to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India's holding the G20 Presidency this much excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians,” he said. The Prime Minister said, "I glorify my nation before the world not with any hesitation, but with confidence and pride." He added, "The reason behind this is the government you all have chosen with an absolute majority." "When I talk, the world doesn't only believe in me but also believes all 140 crore Indians whom I represent," he added. PM Modi said that the world wants to know what India is thinking and said Indians should never suffer from a "slave mentality" while speaking about their great culture and traditions and instead speak with courage. In reference to the surge in incidents of temple vandalism in other countries, he said that the world agrees with him when he says any attack on the country’s pilgrimage site is not acceptable. "I want to tell you that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in a slave mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable," he said. Referring to objections by the opposition parties to Indian vaccines being sent to foreign countries, he said, “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking.” PM Modi also talked about the release of the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea and said, "Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea." In an apparent dig at the 20 opposition parties which have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28, the Prime Minister said that the Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by the former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. “This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community,” he said. The Prime Minister had visited Japan's Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. He then travelled to Papua New Guinea, which was his first tour, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian prime minister to the Indo-Pacific country. PM Modi also travelled to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the world is seeing a new India because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Today, the world is seeing a new India because of the leadership of PM Modi," Jaishankar said upon the Prime Minister's arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. BJP national president JP Nadda said that the world appreciates PM Modi's "governance model". "The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership," said Nadda. "The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," he added.

Latest India News