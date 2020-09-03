Policy Stability, Reliability and Affordability; India has all qualities: Modi to investors at US-India forum

You are looking at a young country with 65 per cent population less than 35 years old, PM Modi to global investors at US-India forum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership forum pitched India amongst the best investment destinations worldwide, adding that the country's political stability and policy continuity makes it the best place for global investors in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the forum through video confence, PM Modi cited a slew of reforms undertaken by his government and asserted that India is committed to democracy and diversity and it has undertaken far-reaching reforms in recent months.

When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system & economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric.

India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising, the Prime Minister added.

The pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser, PM Modi mentioned.

1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier, PM said.

Pandemic has shown world that decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now looking for reliability & policy stability. India has all of these qualities.

Noting that the current situation demands a fresh mindset that is human-centric, Modi said India did the same by scaling up its healthcare facilities in a record time to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi said India was amongst the first globally to advocate masks and face coverings as a public health measure and also amongst those creating a public campaign about social distancing.

