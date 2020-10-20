PM Modi's addresses to nation: Highlights of his previous speeches during lockdown

Image Source : PTI File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address at the Invest India conference in Canada through video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation for the seventh time during the pandemic and ever since lockdown was imposed in the country to fight coronavirus. Though PM Modi has not shared or informed on what subject he will be addressing the nation, but analysts expect it could be about urging the citizens to take more precautions since the country is exiting the pandemic at a time when festival season is approaching or it may also be about the coronavirus vaccine, its current status like how soon will it be available to the people or something really out of the box. So whatever PM Modi's address is going to be about, we'll only know once he adresses it. In the meanwhile, let's take a look at his previous addresses to the nation during the lockdow and there key highlights.

PM Modi's address to the nation during lockdown | Key highlights

March 19

PM Modi had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' to be observed on March 22, 2020, a Sunday.

March 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check/curb the spread of the deadly virus.

April 3

PM Modi appealed people to switch off all lights of their houses at 9 PM on April 5, and light diyas (lamps) and candles, for 10 minutes, in a bid to show solidarity with the people at the forefront of the war against the deadly disease.

April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extention of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown for 19 more days, to further check the spread of the infectious disease.

May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again announced that there will be a further extension of the lockdown beyond May 17 but the next phase will be different.

June 30

In his June 30 address, PM Modi compared the spread of coronavirus in India to other countries across and said that the nation was still in a very stable situation, in the battle against the infectious disease. He added, "timely decisions and measures have played a great role. However, there is a need to continue the precautions we have been taking. We can't afford to drop our guard."

