Can't be careless till war against coronavirus is won: PM Modi appeals for caution in 12-minute address

Quoting a Doha from Kabir and a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to continue the fight against the coronavirus. With various reports suggesting that there could be a spurt in cases in the ongoing festive season, PM Modi cautioned people that 'only lockdown has been lifted, but the virus is still there'.

In his 12-minute-long address to the nation, PM Modi reached out to the people quoting

"Ripu ruj pavak pap prabhu ahi gania n chhot kari. As kahi bibidh bilap kari lagi rodan karan (An enemy, disease, fire, sin, God or snake lightly should never be taken lightly)," PM Modi said quoting from the Ramcharitmanas.

Appealing people to follow precautions such as social distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing mask, PM Modi said he wishes to see people happy in amid the festivals.

"I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives," the prime minister said with folded hands.

Sharing details about the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine, PM Modi said the trial of several versions are being carried out in India, and some of them are at an advanced stage. He said that the government is working to ensure that the vaccines are made available to everyone.

PM Modi said India has done much better than several developed nations in the fight against the highly contagious disease and urged people to not let the guard down.

"In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a reduction. We should continue to be careful and not be callous until the vaccine of the virus is created," PM Modi said.

