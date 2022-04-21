Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Aurangzeb may have tortured generations but...' top quotes by PM on birth anniversary of Sikh Guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur. On the occasion, he also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp. He bowed down to all the ten gurus and congratulated people on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

Here are top quotes by the Prime Minister:

"India is not just one country, but it is our respected heritage. It has been irrigated by our sages, sages, gurus with hundreds of thousands of years of penance, enriched his thoughts." "This Red Fort has been a witness to many important periods. This fort has also seen the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and has also tested the courage of those who died for the country." "I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion to the ideals of our Gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you, to all the countrymen, and to all the people who have faith in Guruvani all over the world, on the occasion of Prakash Parv." "Today I have also had the privilege of releasing a commemorative postage stamp and coin dedicated to the Guru. I consider it a special grace of our Gurus." "There is Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib, a symbol of the immortal sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, near the Red Fort. This holy Gurudwara reminds us how great was the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to protect our great culture." "Aurangzeb may have tortured generations but the valor of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji inspired the nation to stand up against such atrocities."

