PM Modi to address 'All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries' via video conferencing today

Law ministers conference in Gujarat: The conference will witness discussions revolving around topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2022 8:52 IST
Law ministers conference in Gujarat, PM Modi address, PM Modi live updates, All India Conference of
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address conference of law ministers today.

Highlights

  • PM Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Conference of Law Ministers & Law Secretaries
  • The 2-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat
  • Law ministers and secretaries from states and union territories will attend the event

Law ministers conference in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries on Saturday (October 15) via video conferencing.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system.

Law ministers and secretaries from states and union territories will attend the event.

States and union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference.

The conference will witness discussions revolving around topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws and improving access to justice.

There will also be a discussion on reducing the pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening state legal systems.

