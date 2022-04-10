Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to address foundation day event of Gujarat's Umiya Mata temple

PM Modi to address foundation day event of Gujarat's Umiya Mata temple

The inauguration of the temple was also done by PM Modi in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2022 7:08 IST
Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 14th foundation day celebration, Umiya Mata Temple, Gathil
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

PM Modi to address Gujarat's Umiya Mata temple 

Highlights

  • PM's address comes on the occasion of Ram Navami
  • Inauguration of the temple was done by him in 2008
  • Based on Modi's suggestions, temple trust has expanded its scope into various social activities

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat on Sunday at 1 pm via video conferencing.

The inauguration of the temple was also done by him in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Based on suggestions given by the Prime Minister in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities as well such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients. Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or 'kuldevi' of the Kadava Patidars. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Scott Morrison celebrates new India-Australia agreement, prepares 'Modi's favorite khichdi'

Also Read | PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas, inspiring life journeys for 'Mann Ki Baat'

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News