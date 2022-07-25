PM Modi to address programme marking 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with the Indian Contingent bound for Commonwealth Games 2022, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav on Monday at around 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's office informed that Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was also a former Samajwadi Party MP. His son Sukhram Singh Yadav was also a former Rajya Sabha Member.

Prime Minister's participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society.

Know more about Harmohan Singh Yadav:

Harmohan Singh Yadav remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and national chairman of 'Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha'.

In 1991, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time and served as a member of several parliamentary committees. In 1997, he was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the second time.

He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Sukhram Singh.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Harmohan Singh Yadav had close relations with Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was born on October 18, 1921, in 'Meharban Singh Ka Purva' village of Kanpur. He entered into politics when he was 31-years-old. He served in various capacities including as MLC and MLA in Uttar Pradesh from 1970 to 1990.

He died on July 25, 2012.

(With agencies inputs)

