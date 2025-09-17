Live PM Modi 75th Birthday: Wishes pour in from all corners, BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwada' PM Modi 75th Birthday LIVE: Warm greetings and messages have poured in from across the country and abroad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on September 17.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today. Born in Gujarat's Mehsana district on September 17, 1950, Modi served as the state's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014 before becoming the Prime Minister - a position he now holds for the third time since 2014. As in previous years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch "Sewa Pakhwara" -- a fortnight-long series of programmes nationwide highlighting the Prime Minister's focus on public welfare and service to humanity. Under "Seva Pakhwada", the BJP will be organising programmes across the country from September 17 to October 2. The programmes will include blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and the 'Namo Yuva Run'. In addition, the launch of the 'Suman Sakhi' chatbot and the 'Ek Bagicha Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive will also take place.

