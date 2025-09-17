Advertisement
PM Modi 75th Birthday LIVE: Warm greetings and messages have poured in from across the country and abroad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today. Born in Gujarat's Mehsana district on September 17, 1950, Modi served as the state's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014 before becoming the Prime Minister - a position he now holds for the third time since 2014. As in previous years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch "Sewa Pakhwara" -- a fortnight-long series of programmes nationwide highlighting the Prime Minister's focus on public welfare and service to humanity. Under "Seva Pakhwada", the BJP will be organising programmes across the country from September 17 to October 2. The programmes will include blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and the 'Namo Yuva Run'. In addition, the launch of the 'Suman Sakhi' chatbot and the 'Ek Bagicha Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive will also take place.

Stay tuned to follow the LIVE Updates.

Live updates :PM Modi 75th Birthday

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Floral India map and Garba mark PM Modi's 75th birthday in Ahmedabad | WATCH

    On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, celebrations were held in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, where a map of India was created with flowers and a traditional Garba was performed. BJP MLA Amul Bhatt and Councillor Karan Bhatt also took part in the festivities. "We are presenting best wishes to the Prime Minister through 'Namotsav' written in the map of India and also playing garba... Many service events are also being organised on this occasion in the entire country," Bhatt said. 

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi 75th Birthday LIVE: Blood donation camp planned at Kartavya Path today

    Preparations are in full swing in New Delhi for a blood donation camp to be held at Kartavya Path in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Special sand art with 750 lotus for PM Modi's 75th birthday at Puri beach | WATCH

    On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand art on the banks of Puri beach in Odisha to extend his greetings. He created a magnificent sand sculpture of PM Modi, accompanied by an installation of 750 lotus flowers. The artwork carries the message: "Bharat Ki Udaan, Modi Ke Saath", reflecting the nation's aspirations for unity, growth, and global leadership under PM Modi's guidance.

     

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Piyush Goyal extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. "On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May God bless him with a long life and good health so that he can continue serving India and its people for decades. You have dedicated 50 years to public service, working for the welfare of the people. As Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, you have led the government for 24 years, taking development to every corner of the nation," he wrote. 

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump calls PM Modi to convey birthday wishes

    US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In a post on X, Modi thanked Trump for his call and warm greetings on his 75th birthday.

