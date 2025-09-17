PM Modi 75th birthday: Women, children across the country to get special gift today Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today. On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi will give specail gift to women and children across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, and on the occasion of his birthday, women across the country will receive a special gift. The Prime Minister will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign that will run from September 17 to October 2. As part of the initiative, over one lakh health camps will be organised across the country, focusing on the well-being of women, adolescents, and children.

Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

PM Modi will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on the occasion of his birthday today. This historic scheme is being launched to strengthen the health and nutrition services of women, adolescents and children across the country. This campaign will be the biggest programme ever for women's and children's health. This program will be jointly conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This campaign will start from today, September 17, and will continue till October 2.

Cash benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) will also be simultaneously distributed to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries by the Prime Minister today.

Under this campaign, more than one lakh health camps will be organised across the country. These camps will be held daily in all government health institutions. In these camps, there will be gynecologists for women, child specialists for children. Along with this, dentists will also be present in the camp.

Children whose vaccination has not been completed will be completed through these camps. Screening of anemia in adolescent girls will be done as well as its treatment. Along with this, mental problems will also be resolved.

A special drive for registration under PMMVY will form an integral part of this Abhiyaan to support pregnant and lactating women across the nation.

8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah

In line with this, 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah will see activities centred around themes of reduction in consumption of oil and sugar to reduce obesity, early childhood care and education, Infant and young child feeding practices, involving men in nutrition and care of women and children across Anganwadi Centres nationwide, promoting local diet and food systems, and convergent actions and digitization. By uniting health, nutrition, and maternity benefits, the initiative reinforces that women’s health is the foundation of strong families and a stronger nation.

