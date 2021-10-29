PM Modi 24-carat gold, his tenure as head of govt should be case study for management students: Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the National Conference on Delivering Democracy: Reviewing two decades of PM Narendra Modi as head of Government, in New Delhi.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "24-carat gold", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said his political journey of last two decades as head of government should be taught in management schools as a case study on "effective leadership and efficient governance".

Speaking at length about the last two decades of Modi's political journey, Singh said, "A true leadership is identified by its intent and integrity and in both cases, Modiji is 24-carat gold. There is not a single stain of corruption on him even after being the head of a government for 20 years."

Speaking at the valedictory session of a national conference on 'Delivering Democracy: Reviewing 2 Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Govt', Singh said Modi is not merely a person.

"If we look at his political journey of the last two decades, we will find that new challenges kept coming before him. But the way he faced those challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study on effective leadership and efficient governance," the defence minister said.

Talking about Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Singh said he took Gujarat on the path of holistic development and worked for the progress of every section of the society.

The defence minister said Modi gave the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and then as prime minister added 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' to it "Yeh nara 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' dete huiyae Narendra bhai Modi ne Gujarat mein panth nirpekshta ki ek nai ibarat likh di (By giving this slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Narendra Bhai Modi in Gujarat wrote a new chapter of unbiasedness towards any religion)," Singh said, adding secularism does not mean unbiasedness towards any religion.

Singh also cited various reforms and schemes started by Modi as Gujarat chief minister. Stating that there is no difference between words and deeds of Modi, the defence minister said he accepted the crisis of credibility in Indian politics as a challenge and overcame it.

Discussing Modi's commitment to development, Singh said for a long time, promotion of trade, industry and business was avoided in this country.

"It was believed that if you stand with business and industry then your social commitment is weak. Modi ji gave a tough challenge to this misconception. He recognised and respected industry and entrepreneurs in nation-building. Supported and promoted them also,” Singh said.

Sharing the details of his long association with Modi, when they were chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat respectively, the former BJP chief said Modi's amazing decision-making ability and his imaginative power impressed him the most.

Modi served as chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 till his election as prime minister in 2014.

