PM Kisan yojna: Centre to disburse Rs 12,000 crore to 6 crore farmers today

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting in Karnataka's Tumkur on Thursday. He will also give away Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers. The event will also witness the release of the 3rd installment of PM Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) of Rs 2,000 for the period December 2019-March 2020. This will benefit approximately 6 crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister will also hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from 8 States/UTs.

At the same event, Prime Minister will also handover the Keys of Deep Sea fishing Vessels and Fishing Vessel Transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu.

He will also distribute Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers of Karnataka.

The Prime Minister will visit an Exhibition at the venue, and address the gathering.

