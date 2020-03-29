PM-CARES Fund: Top public personalities donate generously towards fighting coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER PM CARES Fund: Top leaders, personalities who lead donations in battle against coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to contribute generously to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund, also known as PM-CARES fund. Various organisations and personalities, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, the Indian Railways and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) among many others have come forward to extend financial aid to the government. Here's what some of India's big names have pledged to contribute to the PM-CARES fund, as the country battles the coronavirus crisis.

Donations from Indian leaders, personalities to fight the novel coronavirus

Ram Nath Kovind: Donated a month's salary

President Ram Nath Kovind has announced to contribute his month's salary to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against the novel coronavirus crisis, and also appealed to citizens to donate funds to defeat the pandemic.

M Venkaiah Naidu: Donated a month's salary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday donated his month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Donated a month's salary

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also donated his month's earnings to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore

The Tatas on Saturday pledged Rs 1,500 crore for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related activities, in addition to Rs 500 crore pledged by Tata Trusts.

Indian Railways will donate Rs 151 crore

The Railway Ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

CBSE employees to donate Rs 21 lakh

In order to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in India, employees of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have collectively decided to contribute a total of Rs 21 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund, also known as PM-CARES fund.

BCCI donates Rs 51 crore

India's richest sports body, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) pledged a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

AAI employees to donate Rs 20 crore

The employees of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have raised Rs 20 crore as an initial contribution to the PM-CARES fund to fight the menace of COVID-19.

CBI officials to donate one-day salary

Officials of the country's premier investigation agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have decided to donate their day's salary to the newly-constituted Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund, agency officials said.

Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh-

Retired batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar pledge to donate Rs 25 crore

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he would be donating Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus.

Gautam Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir pledged Rs 50 lakh towards COVID-19 treatment, while also advocating jail terms for offenders who break quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Suresh Raina donates Rs 52 lakh

Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday donated Rs 52 lakh to the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic and urged others also to contribute in these times of health crisis.

Varun Dhawan pledges to donate Rs 30 lakh

Actor Varun Dhawan has pledged Rs 30 lakh as a donation to PM-CARES Fund.

About PM-CARES Fund:

PM-CARES fund is a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Narendra Modi is the Chairman of this trust and its members include Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

