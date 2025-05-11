Operation Sindoor should not be allowed for commercial exploitation: Plea in SC to bar trademark registration Operation Sindoor: The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities not to allow registration of a trademark under the name 'Operation Sindoor,' saying it should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on May 7 targeting nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke. The operation, named "Operation Sindoor," was carried out two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

'Should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation'

A petition filed in the Supreme Court by Dev Ashish Dubey stated that five individuals have applied for trademark registration under the name "Operation Sindoor" in Class 41, which includes services related to education and entertainment.

"Therefore, the 'Operation Sindoor' involves the emotions of not only of the country man but also of those who have sacrificed their life for the country and in the instant killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 have sparked nation-wide outrage," said the plea filed through advocate Om Prakash Parihar.

It said the name "Operation Sindoor" symbolises the sacrifice of widows of many soldiers, who have achieved martyrdom in the fight against terrorism which is mainly being sponsored by neighbouring country Pakistan.

"The petitioner submits that the said operation under the 'Operation Sindoor' should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation by who only want to take an advantage of the public emotion for their own commercial gain," the plea claimed.

