Plea in Mathura court claims Hindu deity buried beneath mosque in Agra Fort

New litigation was filed in Mathura court on Saturday, with the advocate claiming that an idol of deity 'Thakur Keshav Dev' is buried beneath the stairs of a mosque near Diwan-e-Khas in Agra Fort. Further, he had prayed that a survey should be conducted and that the idol must be retrieved.

The Mathura Court has returned the petition by the advocate and has further asked the plaintiff to give the notice to the defendant. Meanwhile, another plea challenged the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 today.

The plea, filed by a religious guru based in Mathura, Devkinandan Thakur, has challenged the constitutional validity of Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, stating that it offends Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29 of the Indian constitution and violates the principles of secularism and the rule of law, which is an integral part of the Preamble and basic structure of the Constitution.

"Hindus are fighting for the restoration of the birthplace of Lord Krishna for hundreds of years with peaceful public agitation, but by enacting the Act, the Centre has excluded the birthplace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya but not the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, though both are the incarnations of Lord Vishnu- the creator," the petitioner said.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, Rudra Vikram, residents of Varanasi, and Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati, a religious leader, among others have already filed a plea in the apex court against the Act.

The pleas sought direction to declare that Section 2, 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 "void and unconstitutional" for being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29 of the Constitution of India in so far as it legalises 'the ancient historical and puranic places of worship and pilgrimage', illegally occupied by foreign invaders.

(With ANI Inputs)

