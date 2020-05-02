Plea in High Court demanding FIR against Delhi Minorities Commission head, petition to LG demands his removal

Image Source : FACEBOOK A file photo of Zafarul-Islam Khan

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking lodging of an FIR against the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission for his alleged “inflammatory and threatening statements against the Hindu community”.

The petition by Delhi resident Manoranjan Kumar has claimed that the commission’s chairman, Zafarul-Islam Khan, on April 28 posted statements on his Facebook account wherein he allegedly referred to the Hindu community as ‘Hindutva bigots’. The plea, filed through advocate Siddharth Acharya, has also alleged that Khan in his statements threatened the Hindu community with dire consequences.

The petitioner also sought his removal from the post of chairman of the commission.

”...he (Khan) deliberately misused his position as the Chairperson of the Commission and his continuance in office is detrimental to the interests of minorities and the public interest,” the petition has contended.

It also alleged that the statements were made by Mr Khan with an intention to cause communal tensions.

The controversial post also attracted strong criticism from a group of eminent citizens earlier in the day, who petitioned to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to remove him as the head of Delhi Minorities Commission. "We, the concerned citizens of India are extremely peeved at the highly objectionable, illegal and inappropriate action of Mr Zafarul Islam Khan the Chairman Delhi Minority Commission, which, in fact also makes him criminally culpable on many counts," said the petition.

"In a wholly ill-conceived communal rant, he has thanked the Government of Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims, portraying a divided India. He had called the Hindus of the country as bigots and alleged that they are involved in the persecution of the Muslims," it said.

"He has crossed all limits of propriety used even more derogatory words for the people of India in the post and praised people like Zakir Naik, and others, the dubious Anti-India voices," said the petition.

A sedition case has also been registered against Khan, based on a complaint lodged at New Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station.

(with PTI inputs)

