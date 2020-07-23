Image Source : PTI Plea against home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik: SC says not urgent

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, seeking a direction against home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik. The court said: "We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order."

More details awaited.

