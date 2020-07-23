Thursday, July 23, 2020
     
  4. Plea against home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik: SC says not urgent

Plea against home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik: SC says not urgent

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, seeking a direction against home delivery of liquor in Pune & Nasik

New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2020 13:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, seeking a direction against home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik. The court said: "We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order."

More details awaited. 

