'Planned economic conspiracy': YSRCP alleges CM Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated Tirupati laddu controversy

New Delhi:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday alleged that there may be a larger issue behind the ongoing debate over the famous Tirupati laddu. The party claimed that the real matter lies in the way ghee was purchased by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body that manages the Tirumala temple.

Addressing the media, YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the procurement process for ghee requires a detailed investigation. He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, stating that public money connected to the temple should be handled with complete transparency.

Allegations of Price Rise in Ghee Purchases

According to Sajjala, the price of ghee bought by TTD increased sharply after September 2024. He claimed that the rate reportedly rose from about Rs 475 per kilogram to Rs 716 per kilogram, which he described as significantly higher than the prevailing market price.

He argued that such a steep increase raises important questions about how the tenders were issued and who benefited from them. The YSRCP leader alleged that the tender process may have been designed in a way that allowed only a limited number of companies to secure the supply contracts.

Tender process under scrutiny

Sajjala further claimed that certain brands including Nandini, Sangam and Indapur were among those able to obtain the contracts. According to him, the conditions of the tenders may have been structured in a way that restricted wider competition.

He also compared the TTD procurement price with retail market prices, saying that several well-known brands sell ghee at much lower rates. For instance, he claimed that Amul ghee is available around Rs 525 per kilogram, while other brands such as Indapur and Heritage are also sold at significantly lower prices in the market.

Based on these comparisons, the YSRCP leader alleged that the temple body might have paid much more than the standard market value.

The YSR Congress Party also accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of encouraging a narrative around the Tirupati laddu issue in order to shift public attention away from the procurement controversy.

Sajjala claimed that the debate over alleged adulteration in laddu ingredients was used to create a political distraction. He said that instead of focusing on the procurement process, attention was moved toward allegations targeting the previous YSRCP government.

The party believes that the alleged excess payments since September 2024 could cross ₹200 crore, though these claims have not yet been independently verified.

YSRCP leaders say a central investigation is necessary to examine the tender process, the pricing decisions, and the companies involved. According to them, a transparent inquiry would help clarify the situation and ensure accountability in matters related to the temple’s finances.