'Plain hatred towards Muslims': AIMIM chief Owaisi on protests against namaz in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

After the Gurugram administration withdrew permission for namaz at eight of the 37 designated sites in the city, Hindu group Sanyukt Hindu Sangarsh Samiti on Friday conducted Govardhan Puja on what used to be a designated namaz site in Sector 12. Reacting sharply, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that it was a case of "plain hatred towards Muslims".

"Protests against Friday namaz in Gurgaon are a perfect case of how radicalised these “protesters” have become. It’s plain hatred towards Muslims. How’s practising my faith or offering Jumah namaz once a week for 15-20 mins hurting anyone?" Owaisi tweeted.

In 2018, the administration had designated 37 sites in the city for Muslims to offer Friday namaz after consultation with the Hindu and Muslim communities. However, the protesters have been objecting to this.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and RWA.

These eight sites include Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V Block of DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatabad village near Dwarka Expressway, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, near DLF Square Tower and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road.

ALSO READ: Gurugram administration cancels permission for eight 'namaz' sites

ALSO READ: 'He should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Jinnah': Owaisi slams Akhilesh

Latest India News