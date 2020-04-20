Image Source : PTI 16 high-risk contacts of Delhi COVID-19 pizza delivery boy test negative

16 high-risk contacts of the coronavirus positive pizza delivery tested negative on Monday. At least 72 families in Delhi have been quarantined after the delivery boy from Malviya Nagar tested positive for the virus. Along with the 72 families, 17 colleagues of the delivery agent have also been placed under quarantine.

The pizza delivery boy, who works at a local pizza outlet, had reportedly been showing symptoms for around 20 days. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

According to reports, his test results came back on April 14 and showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is now admitted to a hospital in Delhi where his condition is stated to be stable.

As per reports, the Delhi outlet where the patient was working has been temporarily closed for 14 days. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure, the outlet said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases in the national capital is 2003. Till now, 72 people have been cured and 45 patients have lost their lives. Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed 17,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 17,265 including 543 deaths while 2,547 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Monday.

