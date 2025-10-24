Piyush Pandey made 'monumental contribution' to advertising, will fondly cherish our interactions: PM Modi In a post on X (previously Twitter), the prime minister the 70-year-old made a 'monumental contribution' to the advertising industry and he will always be admired for his 'creativity'.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Piyush Pandey, who passed away earlier this morning, saying he will fondly remember his interactions with the advertising legend. In a post on X (previously Twitter), the prime minister the 70-year-old made a 'monumental contribution' to the advertising industry and he will always be admired for his 'creativity'.

"Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications," PM Modi said. "I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Piyush Pandey's demise

Pandey, a recipient of Padma Shri and the the LIA Legend Award, passed away in the wee hours of Friday, announced his sister Ila Arun. He was 70 years old and was dealing with health issues over the past few days. His last rites will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, as per media reports.

Pandey is considered to be the pioneer of India's advertising agency and had created many successful ads, including PM Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign when he gave the 'Abki baar Modi Sarkar'.