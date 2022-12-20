Kharge's 'mouse remark': Goyal hits back says, Congress president gave glimpse of his party's mindset

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mallikarjun Kharge vs Piyush Goyal

Kharge vs Goyal: The Winter Session of the Parliament, on Tuesday, witnessed an ugly war of words between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Mallikarjun Kharge over the Congress president's 'BJP government talks like a lion but acts like a mouse' comment in context to India-China border escalations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament. Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP people "did not even lose a dog" for the country.

Demanding an apology from the Congress president, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "After independence, Mahatma Gandhi said that Congress should be disbanded. Khargeji is living example of that and is showing the nation that what Gandhiji said was true and he's a national president who doesn't know to speak. Unless he apologises, he has no right to be here," adding, "He (Mallikarjun Kharge) should apologise to the BJP, the Parliament and the people of this country who formed the BJP government with an absolute majority. He (Kharge) gave us a glimpse of his mindset and jealousy."

Speaking in the same tone, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I can't believe that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge could stoop so low and use such objectionable remarks. He should understand his responsibilities as a leader of a political party. We're not enemies,we're rivals. It's distasteful, unfortunate and uncalled for."

However, an unrelenting Kharge said, "If I repeat what I said outside, it'll get difficult for them. 'Maafi maangne waale log' are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise. I said Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for unity of this country?"

