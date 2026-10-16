Pinarayi Vijayan summoned by ED on October 23 in CMRL-linked money laundering case

Kochi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to appear for questioning on October 23 in connection with the CMRL-linked money laundering case investigation. The summons comes after the Kerala High Court directed the state police to register an FIR against Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Vijayan, following a complaint filed by the ED. 81-year-old Vijayan has been asked to appear at the ED's office in Kochi. The veteran Marxist leader and his party have consistently denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

On Friday, Vijayan moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court's direction to register an FIR in the case. His legal challenge comes days after the VACB registered the two FIRs and shortly before the ED's scheduled questioning.

ED alleges suspicious transactions involving Veena Vijayan

In August, the ED levelled serious allegations against Veena Vijayan. Earlier, on May 27, the agency conducted searches at premises linked to her and the promoters of CMRL. During the searches, the ED reportedly recovered handwritten accounts maintained by Veena Vijayan. The notes allegedly contained names of several individuals, transaction amounts and details of money sent to Dubai.

According to the ED, the documents recorded the transfer of around 3.49 lakh UAE dirhams, approximately Rs 85 lakh, to Dubai. They also contained details of financial transactions worth around Rs 20.05 crore in Indian currency. The agency seized the documents during the searches. Investigators also found an image of a SIM card registered in another person's name on a digital device belonging to Veena Vijayan. The ED suspects that the SIM card may have been used for internet calling.

ED claims to have found evidence of hawala transactions

During the searches, the agency seized several digital devices and recorded statements from multiple people. The ED has also claimed to have found evidence linked to the transfer of money through hawala channels.

According to the agency, the amounts recorded in the recovered documents exceeded Veena Vijayan's known sources of income and were in addition to the money she allegedly received from CMRL. The ED has said it will take further action in accordance with the law.

Also Read:

ED raids on ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan turn violent, CPM workers attack officials, damage vehicles