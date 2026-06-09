Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T summoned by ED in money laundering probe: What is the case about?

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Veena T, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in a money laundering case and asked her to appear before its zonal office on June 12, officials said.

Her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said the agency has also summoned several other individuals in connection with the case.

The investigation relates to alleged financial irregularities involving Kerala-based sand mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company formerly owned by Veena.

What is the case

Last month, the ED conducted searches at multiple locations, including Veena’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the agency, CMRL allegedly paid Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions for purported IT consultancy services that are under scrutiny.

The ED is also examining loans worth Rs 50 lakh extended to Exalogic by Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), a company linked to CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, despite alleged delays in repayment.

The ED has alleged that the transactions resulted in the generation of "proceeds of crime" and is investigating the role of CMRL's management and Veena in the matter.