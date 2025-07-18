'Pilots never touched fuel cutoff': US aviation expert rejects Western media reports on Air India plane crash Air India plane crash: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has also rejected the international report, saying it is too early to draw any definite conclusions.

New Delhi:

A top US aviation expert has suggested that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner can cut fuel to the engines "on its own", cautioning against blaming the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Flight 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad in June shortly after takeoff, killing around 240 people.

Speaking to The Financial Express, Mary Fackler Schiavo - former Inspector General of the United States Department of Transportation - pointed out the 2019 All Nippon Airways incident when the Boeing 787's system had mistakenly cut off the fuel mid-air.

"There was an ANA flight in 2019 in which the 787 aircraft did this itself, while the flight was on final approach. No pilot input cutting off the fuel whatsoever," Schiavo said.

'Pilots never touched fuel cutoff'

The aviation expert also rejected some reports that had blamed the pilots for the crash. In her interview with The Financial Express, Schiavo pointed out that it is not correct to blame the pilots" for the June 12 incident in Ahmedabad.

"The investigation revealed the plane software made the 787 think it was on the ground and the Thrust Control Malfunction Accommodation System cut the fuel to the engines... The pilots never touched the fuel cutoff," she said.

Earlier, a Wall Street Journal report had quoted US officials and claimed that it was the "captain who turned off switches that controlled fuel flowing to the plane's two engines."

'Too early to draw conclusions'

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday rejected the international report, saying it is too early to draw any definite conclusions.

"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing," AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Air India flight 171, which crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 on board and 19 on the ground, had arrived from Delhi before its onward journey to London Gatwick on June 12. The crew reported a fault with the stabilizer to engineers in Ahmedabad who fixed it, according to a preliminary report into the investigation released on July 12.