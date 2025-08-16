Pilot’s quick thinking saves lives of 48 passengers after mid-air scare on Belagavi–Mumbai flight | Video Showing exceptional alertness and expertise, the pilot detected the problem in time and swiftly carried out the required maneuvers. Thanks to this decisive action, the aircraft was landed safely back at Belagavi Airport, averting a potential disaster.

Belagavi (Karnataka):

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday morning (August 16) when a Belagavi–Mumbai flight experienced a technical glitch in one of its engines. The aircraft, which took off from Belagavi at 7:50 am and was scheduled to land in Mumbai by 8:50 am, encountered trouble soon after takeoff.

Safe emergency landing

Displaying remarkable presence of mind and skill, the pilot identified the issue and immediately took corrective action. The aircraft was safely brought back to Belagavi Airport, preventing what could have been a catastrophic incident. All 48 passengers on board escaped unharmed.

Airline’s response

The flight was being operated by Star Air, which later arranged an alternative aircraft to fly the stranded passengers to Mumbai by 2:30 pm the same afternoon.

Investigation underway

Star Air has confirmed that its technical team is investigating the cause of the engine failure to prevent such incidents in the future. The airline also said it deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers, while thanking the crew for their professionalism during the emergency.

